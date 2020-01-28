Former BYU and NFL tight end Chad Lewis joins Real Sports Live

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former BYU and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Chad Lewis joined Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff on Real Sports Live to talk about Super 54.

Lewis played eight seasons with the Eagles under Andy Reid, who is now the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, and talks about how badly he’d like to see Reid win his first Super Bowl.

Lewis also discusses the impact that former BYU linebacker Fred Warner has had with the San Francisco 49ers, and how former BYU safety Daniel Sorensen has gone from an undrafted free agent to a staple on the Chiefs defense.

Lewis made it to Super Bowl XXXIX with the Eagles, but could not play against the New England Patriots because he injured his foot catching a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship Game.

Lewis also had a connection to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant, who was from Philadelphia and was a big Eagles fan, used to wear Lewis’ #89 jersey to games.

Click on the video to see the entire interview.