GREEN BAY, Wis. (ABC4 Sports) – After being a backup to Aaron Rodgers the last three years, former Utah State star quarterback Jordan Love is ready to take the reign of the Packers offense.

“I’ve been a backup, but I’ve been here for three years,” Love said after his first day of training camp as the starter. “I’ve been around these guys, I’ve got a good feel for these guys, and I’ve got good relationships with all these guys. So it’s not like it’s anything new. It’s not like I’m a rookie coming in trying to learn things.

After a spectacular career at Utah State, where he set eight single-season school records, including 293 completions and 473 attempts as a junior, and 32 touchdown passes, 3,567 passing yards, seven 300-yard passing games, 234 points responsible for and being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week five times as a sophomore, Love was a first round draft pick in 2020.

But over his first three seasons in the NFL, Love has thrown just 83 career passes in Green Bay. But now he knows all the focus is going to be on him.

“Obviously there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with the position,” Love said. “But the eyes being on you, that’s something that I’m trying to work on right now, just trying to block out.”

But even Rogers has told Love to just be himself.

“That’s kind of been the message from everybody is just be yourself,” Love said. “Don’t try to be Aaron, just be yourself and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

From Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and now Jordan Love, Packers fans expect greatness from their QB, and so far Jordan has felt the love.

“I think it’s all been positive,” Love said about his interactions with fans. “I think it’s all been really good. You go from one Hall of Fame quarterback that has been here for quite some time and fans love him. Then moving on, obviously it’s going to be tough for some people. But I think it’s all been positive stuff.”