For first time ever, Utah, BYU and Utah State all finish in Top-25

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was a truly historic season in local college football.

For the first time ever, Utah, BYU and Utah State all finish in the Associated Press Top-25 Rankings.

The Utes (10-4) fell two spots after losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl to #12. That is Utah’s highest finish in the top-25 since being ranked #2 following its Sugar Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 2008 season.

BYU (10-3), which lost to UAB in the Independence Bowl, dropped seven spots, finishing at #19. This is the second straight year the Cougars have finished in the top-25. They were ranked #11 after last year’s 11-1 season.

Utah State (11-3) capped its first Mountain West Championship season with a victory over Oregon State in the LA Bowl. The Aggies cracked the top-25 for the first time this season, ending up at #24. This is the third time this decade that Utah State has finished in the top-25. The Aggies were ranked #22 in 2018 and #16 in 2012.

While Utah and BYU have both been ranked in the same season three times (1994, 2008, 2009), Utah State has never joined them in the final rankings until this year.

Georgia defeated Alabama in the National Championship Game, 33-18 to win its first title in 41 years.