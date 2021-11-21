Fives players score in double figures, as Utes win Sunshine Slam, 72-58

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes are having fun in the sun.

The Utah men’s basketball won the Sunshine Slam Tournament Sunday night, beating Tulsa 72-58 behind five players scoring in double-figures.

Branden Carlson scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and was named the tournament MVP for the 5-0 Utes.

David Jenkins Jr. added 13 points, while Rollie Worster contributed 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic had 12 points, while Both Gach added 11 off the bench.

Dusan Mahoric made a jumper to give the Utes the lead for good about 7 minutes in and five different players scored in an 11-0 run that made it 31-19 before they took an 8-point lead into the break. Tulsa (3-2) used a 10-2 spurt to trim its deficit to 51-46 with 8 minutes to play, but Gach sandwiched a jumper and a layup around a layup by Worster to push Utah’s lead back to double figures and the Golden Hurricane got no closer.

Sam Griffin led Tulsa with 18 points and Jeriah Horne scored 10.

Utah shot 50% from the field in the second half and made eight of its final 11 shots to pull away. The Utes out-rebounded Tulsa, 45-29, while holding the Golden Hurricane to just 25 percent shooting from three-point range.

The Utes largest lead was 17 points.

Utah next takes the court against rival BYU Saturday night at the Huntsman Center at 7:30 p.m.