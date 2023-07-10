PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau was at Riverside Country Club on Monday, giving a clinic, and lending his name to support the “5 For the Fight” golf tournament, which raises money to help fight cancer.

“I’m extremely supportive of ‘5 For the Fight,’ and I have been impacted by cancer myself,” said Finau, who will compete in next week’s British Open. “So to be able to support such a great cause I think is really important to me. That’s why I’m more than happy and more than willing to be here and spent my time with so many great people here today.”

Finau wasn’t the only celebrity who was in Provo to help the cause. Former Jazz guard Deron Williams, former Governor Gary Herbert, Jazz owner Ryan Smith, Champions Tour winner Bruce Summerhays, and former Utes and current Philadelphia Eagles receiver Britain Covey were also there.

“I think it’s just such a great cause,” said Covey. “I’m playing with a friend of mine whose 9-month old daughter has cancer. I think it’s something that is inspiring and tough, so I love to be a part of something like that.”

“It’s a great cause,” said Herbert. “Everybody is touched by cancer. I don’t know anybody whose family member, friends, relative of some kind hasn’t been touched by cancer, so it’s good to be a part of a great cause.”

“I think it’s just more of the community getting together around an amazing cause and ‘5 For the Fight,’ and it’s pretty cool,” said Smith. “It’s all the people that we know and love that are here, and Utah always shows up.”

Smith flew in from the Las Vegas Summer League to be here. He helped start the ‘5 for the Fight’ campaign when he took ownership of the Jazz, and will continue to help raise money and awareness.

“Everything that we’re doing, this is just part of it, and we’re all family,” Smith said. “Tony is a Jazz fan, we’re all here and it’s kind of everyone together, and that’s what Utah does.”

Today’s event raised close to $250,000.