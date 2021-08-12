Field of Dreams: Inspired by ’89 film, MLB makes Iowa debut

FILE – Light stands from a baseball field being built near the Field of Dreams movie site, rear, are seen in Dyersville, Iowa, in this Friday, June 5, 2020, file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner’s character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state’s first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) – The diamond is built, and now they will come — José Abreu, Aaron Judge and all, to Iowa.

More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real big-league ball.

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox in tiny Dyersville, next to the actual site used in the 1989 film. Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan starred in the movie — Giancarlo Stanton and Eloy Jiménez will be the stars on this evening.

A crowd of about 8,000 is expected, a year after the pandemic postponed the original plans to play at the specially built field.

FILE – This March 6, 2012, file photo shows the entrance to the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. Three decades after Kevin Costner’s character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state’s first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley, File)

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, an Iowa flag waves in the wind over the field at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. Three decades after Kevin Costner’s character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state’s first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

FILE – Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film “Field of Dreams,” emerge from the cornfield at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, in this undated file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner’s character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state’s first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

FILE – Bob Costas, right, talks with Timothy Busfield, left, and Kevin Costner while taping a segment during the 25th anniversary celebration of the “Field of Dreams” at the movie site near Dyersville, Iowa, in this Saturday, June 14, 2014, file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner’s character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state’s first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/The Telegraph Herald, Nicki Kohl)

FILE – Light stands from a baseball field being built near the Field of Dreams movie site, rear, are seen in Dyersville, Iowa, in this Friday, June 5, 2020, file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner’s character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie “Field of Dreams,” the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state’s first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

This has been an especially hot and dry summer in that part of the Midwest, so an irrigation system was installed to keep the corn in good shape — between 10 and 12 feet high.

Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA) is set to start for Chicago against Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45). The game starts at 5:15 p.m. MT.