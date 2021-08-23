Feds release more info on Former L.A. Angels, Bees, Owlz pitcher who died of drug overdose

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 03: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches in the second inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium on June 3, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – New details have surfaced surrounding the death of Tyler Skaggs, a former professional baseball player in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Skaggs died of drug-related causes at age 27 in 2019.

On his way to playing in the Major Leagues, Skaggs spent time in Utah as a member of the Orem Owlz and Salt Lake Bees, most recently making three pitching appearances for Salt Lake in 2017.

According to federal authorities and multiple news agency reports, Skaggs died after choking on his own vomit after ingesting a combination of several drugs and alcohol in a Texas hotel room. One of the drugs found in his system was fentanyl, a synthetic drug commonly mixed with oxycodone for illegal use.

Following his death, Bees players, some of whom had known the deceased as a teammate in the Angels organization, recognized Skaggs with a memorial patch on their uniform.

Courtesy of Steve Klauke, Salt Lake Bees

Federal documents continue to allege that Skaggs was working with a member of the Angels public relations staff, serving as a middle-man to distribute illegal painkiller drugs to other players, who were not named in reports.

The staff member in question, Eric Kay, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and could face 20 years in prison if convicted.