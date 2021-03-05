Farmington, Lehi advance to play for 5A boys state title

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Farmington High boys basketball team upset top-seeded Timpview in the 5A semifinals Friday night, 60-51, getting its revenge from last year’s buzzer-beating loss to the Thunderbirds in the semis.

The Phoenix pulled away behind a big fourth quarter, outscoring the T-Birds, 24-13. Collin Chandler led Farmington with 16 points, while Caleb Mordue added 13 points for the Phoenix. James Rust led Timpview with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

In the other 5A semifinal, Lehi beat Olympus 69-58. The Pioneers led wire to wire in this one. Noa Gonsalves led Lehi with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Peter Amakasa finished with 16 points for the Pioneers. Olympus had three players score 13 points.

Lehi and Farmington will play for the 5A championship Saturday at 5:00 at Salt Lake Community College.