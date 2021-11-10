Farmington High star Collin Chandler commits to BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The biggest high school basketball prize in the state has committed to BYU.

Farmington High star Collin Chandler announced he will attend BYU after serving a 2-year LDS mission. Chandler, the 28th-rated prospect in the country, will enroll at BYU in 2024.

Chandler is the one of the highest rated recruits ever to commit to BYU. He chose the Cougars over Utah, Oregon, Arizona and Stanford.

“I felt the experience of head coach Mark Pope and the entire coaching staff would help me learn and grow a lot,” Chandler said. “They have so much knowledge.”

BYU and Utah had been involved early for the in-state prospect, with Chandler taking unofficial visits to both schools in early June. Arizona, Stanford and Utah State were also in the mix, but down the stretch it was the two Utah powers battling it out.

“The BYU alumni are strong,” Chandler said. “With me being a hometown guy and them being a hometown school, it was special. Growing up here, I want to help take the program to the next step and help make it more of a national brand in basketball.”

By the time Chandler actually gets to campus, the Cougars will be in the Big 12. The school announced earlier this year that they were leaving the West Coast Conference and joining the Big 12 in all sports starting in 2023.

“By playing in the Big 12, it gives me a chance to play against the best,” he said. “My long-term goal is to play in the NBA.”

Chandler, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard is the No. 7 player at his position in the class and the top-ranked player in the state of Utah. Chandler jumped from No. 77 in the ESPN 100 before the summer to inside the top 30, making him the highest-ranked BYU recruit since Lone Peak’s Eric Mika back in 2013.

Last season, Chandler averaged 22.3 points per game in leading Farmington to the 5A state championship game, where the Phoenix lost to Lehi.