Fans, rejoice: Utah Jazz increase capacity ahead of playoff games to 13,000

The Jazz Bear cheers before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly twice as many fans will be able to attend the Utah Jazz’s playoff homes games.

Fan capacity at Vivint Arena has been increased to 13,000 in the lower bowl, upper bowl, and suites, up from the 6,700 allowed during other home games in May. Full capacity is 18,306.

A limited number of courtside seats have also been added for guests that provide proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 rapid test result.

Masks are still required based on current NBA arena health and safety protocols, as are health screenings. Face masks must cover the nose and mouth and are required for all guests and staff over the age of two throughout the arena, unless actively eating or drinking.

Single-game tickets for all home games during the first round are now on sale at utahjazz.com or through the Jazz mobile app.

Vivint Arena is using contactless entry with digital tickets and cashless transactions for concessions and merchandise. A “no bag” policy remains in effect. The only exceptions are diaper and medical bags that will be X-rayed and cannot be larger than 14 x 14 x 6 inches.

The Jazz currently are the #1 seed in the Western Conference, but their lead over the Phoenix Suns is somewhat tenuous. The Jazz lead the Suns by one game with two to play. But Phoenix owns the tiebreaker, so the Jazz may need to win its final two games at Oklahoma City Friday and Sacramento Sunday to secure the top seed. Phoenix wraps up the regular season with two games at San Antonio Saturday and Sunday.

It has been a while since the building has been rocking at full strength. The Jazz’s last home game with full attendance was a 101-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors on March 9, 2020. The team’s fateful postponed road game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City a couple of days later, on March 11, essentially kicked off the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

The final Western Conference seeding and opponent are still to be determined with the conclusion of the regular season on May 16 and after a play-in tournament with the 7-8-9-10 seeded teams. A full playoff schedule with dates and times will be announced later.

The Jazz became the first NBA team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, advancing to the postseason for the fifth consecutive year. This marks the team’s 29th NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history, having advanced to the Conference Semifinals 16 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice.

Additionally, fans are being warned of purchasing fraudulent tickets from unofficial resale sites and reminded that only tickets purchased from official outlets guarantee entry to Vivint Arena.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket resale partner for Utah Jazz tickets, providing fans with a safe and secure marketplace to buy, sell and transfer verified tickets. Tickets purchased from any other source may not be valid. The Jazz are not able to honor, replace or refund invalid tickets.