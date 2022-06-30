SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It appears as though Eric Paschall’s short stay with the Utah Jazz is over.

With NBA free agency starting Thursday afternoon, Paschall was not given a qualifying offer by the Jazz, and will become an unrestricted free agent. Paschall will be able to sign with any team.

Paschall posted a message on Twitter Thursday morning, “Appreciate you Utah!!”

Appreciate you Utah!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) June 30, 2022

Paschall signed a 1-year, $1.78 million deal with the Jazz last summer after spending his first two NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Paschall never got a chance at consistent playing time, averaging 12.7 minutes in 58 total games. Paschall 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Jazz, both career-lows for the 6-foot-6, 255-pound forward.

Having grown up with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Paschall provided a strong presence in the locker room for Mitchell.

Mitchell responded to Paschall’s tweet sarcastically, “Bum.”

Bum — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 30, 2022

The Jazz also did not send a qualifying offer to point guard Trent Forrest, making him an unrestricted free agent as well.

In two seasons with the Jazz, Forrest averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 assists per game.