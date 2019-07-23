Emannuel Mudiay happy to be on a winning team

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Emmanuel Mudiay is thrilled to be on a winning team.

The new Utah Jazz guard, who signed a free agent deal a couple weeks ago, was introduced to the media on Tuesday, and says he can’t wait to make a run at the playoffs.

“I’m so happy that I’m going to be a on a team that is a winning team and is a playoff team,” Mudiay said. “I’ve never been on a playoff team, but the thing is just trying to learn as much as possible. I’m surrounded by great people, and I’m just out here being a sponge trying to soak everything in.”

Mudiay was originally drafted by Denver in 2015 and then was traded to the New York Knicks. Last year, he averaged nearly 15 points per game.

While Salt Lake has not historically been a free agent destination, Mudiay said that perception is changing.

“If it’s about basketball, I think it’s a great place to be,” he said. “I don’t know too much about Salt Lake the city. I’m going to learn about that as I go. But if you look at the team, it’s definitely a great place to come to if you’re trying to win.”

Mudiay said he is excited to play with Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, and believes head coach Quin Snyder can help make him a better player.

“A lot of players that have come here have definitely gotten better,” Mudiay said. “That’s something I wanted to do. I think this year is definitely a great opportunity for me and the team as well to keep moving forward where the ultimate direction is obviously a championship.”

Having played against Utah for four NBA seasons, Mudiay is happy the rabid Jazz fans will finally be on his side.

“They’re one of the best fans in the league, and I’m not just saying that because I’m on the Jazz now,” he said. “But every time I came in here, it’s always loud and the atmosphere is great. I think the fans here are amazing, especially during the playoffs. When I watch the games, you can hear through the TV how loud it gets in here.”