SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah Football program landed three players on the All-Pac-12 First Team today, with 10 players in all being honored.



Defensive end Jonah Elliss, all-purpose player Sione Vaki and punter Jack Boumeester all earned first team honors. Offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid and safety Cole Bishop were recognized on the second team.

Offensive linemen Keaton Bills and Michael Mokofisi, and defensive back Zemaiah Vaughn were honorable mention.

Elliss, who is a finalist for the Lombardi Award, caused chaos for opposing offenses when he was on the field, ranking first in the Power Five in sacks per game (1.20) with 12.0 total sacks. He also ranks fourth in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.6) with 16.0 total TFL, racking up 37 total tackles and three pass breakups in 10 games in 2023.



Bouwmeester provided consistency as Utah’s starting punter, earning the Ray Guy Award’s Ray’s 8 weekly honors three times and Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week twice. He has 48 punts through 12 games (46.0 avg), leading the league and ranking 14th in the FBS in yards per punt.



Vaki has been the Swiss army knife for the Utes this season, starting all 12 games at safety while also doubling as a running back in seven contests. He was a three-time selection to the Paul Hornung Award weekly honor roll, recording 51 total tackles on defense (8.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks) while also producing 317 rushing yards (2 TDs) and 203 receiving yards (3 TDs).



Bishop, one of Utah’s two defensive team captains, played in 11 games this season with 10 starts, leading the secondary with 60 tackles (6.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks) with his 9.5 third-down stops being the most on the team. He has five passes defended on the year as well (2 INT, 3 PBU) and averaged 5.4 tackles per game during Pac-12 play.

Tafuna started in 10 games at defensive tackle, plugging holes while also recording 14 tackles (2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) as well as one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass breakup. He had a season-high five stops (1.0 TFL) in Utah’s game at No. 19 Oregon State, also forcing and recovering a fumble against No. 8 Oregon.



Reid, who is also a team captain for the Utes, started in 10 games in 2023, ranking third on the team in total tackles (59), also notching five defended passes (1 INT, 4 PBU). He averaged 6.8 tackles per game during league play, posting a season-high nine against UCLA, Oregon and Washington.



Laumea, Mokofisi and Bills were the leaders of the O-Block this season with all three starting in every game at right tackle, right guard and left guard, respectively. They have been integral in Utah’s ranking in the top-30 in the FBS in rushing offense, also protecting Utah’s quarterback with only allowing one sack or less in seven games this season.



Vaughn wraps up Utah’s 2023 all-conference selections with the cornerback starting all 12 regular season games with 45 tackles (3.5 TFL) and a team-high seven passes defended (6 PBU, 1 INT). He had a career-high seven tackles at No. 17 Arizona, also putting up six stops at No. 5 Washington the week prior.

Utah wraps up the 2023 season at the Las Vegas Bowl December 23rd against Northwestern on ABC4.