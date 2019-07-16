Donovan Mitchell’s shoes inspire 13-year-old boy with scoliosis to walk after surgery

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Nobody really knows what it is like to walk in Donovan Mitchell’s shoes.

But one special Jazz fan used Mitchell’s newly released basketball shoes to take some very important steps.

Aiden Johnson was born two months premature with scoliosis. His spine had curved so much, the 13-year-old boy, who also is autistic, needed spinal fusion surgery.

“Instead of growing up, his spine was growing out to the side,” Aiden’s father, Joseph said from his home in Spring Creek, Nevada. “So the curvature got to the point where the doctors were concerned about his internal organs and how much room there was for his heart and for his lungs.”

Aiden Johnson after spinal surgery

But through a four-week stay at Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City, Aiden kept his spirits high.

“The biggest thing about Aiden is his attitude,” Joseph said. “He never complained the whole time we were stuck in the hospital. He’s just a real happy, positive person.”

So when it came time to take his first steps after the surgery, Joseph had an idea. He wanted to get Donovan Mitchell’s newly released D.O.N. #1 Issue basketball shoes.

“I thought, well, it’s worth a shot,” Joseph explained. “Get him some shoes and see if that would help him to want to get out of bed and take those steps.

What did Aiden think when you saw the shoes?

“They were awesome,” Aiden said.

After taking his first steps without a walker in “Spida” Mitchell’s shoes, Aiden was feeling good enough to make a declaration.

“I am Spida Man!” he said.

This kid never ceases to amaze me! From being born 2 months early and being told he’d never talk or walk to overcoming every difficulty with an incredible attitude and a smile. I’m so proud of his courage and strength. Here are his first steps after his spinal surgery. pic.twitter.com/b4GrrINS4m — Joseph Johnson (@JcjDDS) July 12, 2019

“He wouldn’t let us take the shoes off,” Joseph said. “He wanted to sleep in his shoes. As a dad, seeing your kid take those steps, it’s the best thing in the world.”

Mitchell saw the video and responded on Twitter, saying this was the coolest thing he had ever seen, and he was going to send Aiden multiple shoes to walk around in.

This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen! For him to be killing it without the walker is amazing!! I see you buddy! You have a fan in me “Spider-Man” 🕷🕸 and ill make sure you have multiple shoes to walk around in❤️🙏🏾🕷🕸 https://t.co/k7TO8n3S4K — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 13, 2019

“It was awesome that he would take time to acknowledge that Aiden had done something good,” Joseph said. “If I had a chance to talk to him, I would just tell him as a father how much I appreciate the role model that he is. Just being genuinely kind and considerate. There are multiple incidents of things that he’s done that just make me proud to support the team.”

And if Aiden gets to meet Donovan at a game one day, what would he say to him?

“He’s awesome,”. Aiden said.

They both are.