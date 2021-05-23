Donovan Mitchell will play for Jazz in Game 1 against Memphis

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, celebrates after a teammate scored against the Orlando Magic in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell is back.

After missing the final 16 games of the regular season with an ankle injury, Mitchell was not listed on the Jazz injury report Saturday, and is expected to play in Game 1 of the Jazz playoff series against Memphis Sunday night at Vivint Arena.

Mitchell suffered an ankle injury on April 16th against Indiana, and has been working to get back ever since. The Jazz went 10-6 without their All-Star guard.

It is unknown how many minutes head coach Quin Snyder will play Mitchell Sunday against the Grizzlies.

“You don’t go from 0 to 100 right away,” Snyder said on Saturday. “There’s an acclimation process. But he’s right where he needs to be in his approach. He’s excited to play, excited to compete and it’s just great to have him back.”

“I don’t want to go out there full bore and then hurt it again,” Mitchell said after his first practice on Thursday. “But at the end of the day, it is the playoffs, you’ve got to go out there and compete and you’ve got to be ready. The biggest thing is trying to see how I respond after practice today, then the next practice. Then when you get to game one, it’s go time.”

Mitchell torched the Grizzlies in two regular season games this season, scoring 35 points in each game while shooting 24 for 40 from the field. Mitchell did not play in the third game because of a plane scare, resulting in an emergency landing.

Mitchell is averaging a career-best 26.4 points per game this season, to go along with 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Ersan Ilyasova (non-COVID illness) was the only player on the Jazz injury list. Ilyasova was listed as questionable.

The Jazz and Grizzlies tip off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.