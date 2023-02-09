SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Former Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell announced that he will be organizing a comedy show during the NBA All-Star Weekend and donating all the proceeds to a Utah high school.

The first annual DONS of Comedy will be happening on Thursday, Feb. 16, at The Union in downtown Salt Lake City. The comedy show will feature Chris Spencer, Earthquake and host Deray Davis.

The poster for the comedy event stated that all proceeds will be donated to Kearns High School.

The tickets for the comedy show will be available for purchase on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 a.m. local time on Mitchell’s website.

Additionally, a total of $750,000 from the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA All-Star Practice will go toward supporting two community-based organizations in Utah.

Team LeBron James will be playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, a youth mentorship program in South Salt Lake, while Team Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Raise The Future, a nonprofit seeking to reduce the time a child spends in foster care.