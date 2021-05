Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, April 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to miss Game 1 against Memphis Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – After not being mentioned on the Jazz injury report on Saturday, Donovan Mitchell will miss Utah’s first playoff game Sunday night.

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell isn’t expected to play vs. Memphis in Game 1 tonight, sources tell ESPN. Mitchell has been working toward his return from a sprained right ankle. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2021

Mitchell missed the last 16 games of the regular season after suffering an ankle sprain on April 16th against the Indiana Pacers.

Jazz went 10-6 in his abscense.

Donovan Mitchell is out tonight (right ankle sprain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 23, 2021

Joe Ingles will start in place for the injured Donovan Mitchell.

Utah tips off the playoffs Sunday, May 23rd at Vivint Arena hosting the 8th seeded Memphis Grizzlies.