Donovan Mitchell scores season-high 42 points as Jazz beat Kings 128-112

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell scored 14 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz defeat the Sacramento Kings 128-112, extending their franchise-record home winning streak to 24 games.

After a slow start, the Jazz scored 69 points in the second half handing the Kings their sixth straight loss.

“They were switching one through five on the pick-and-roll and our ability to trust each other offensively and move the ball made the difference,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said of the second-half outburst.

Mitchell tallied his 18th 30-point game this season and his ability to get into the lane on almost every possession powered a 19-4 run in the fourth quarter. Mitchell has scored 41, 37 and 42 points in his last three games, the first Jazzman since Karl Malone in 1993 to have three straight 35-point games.

“The biggest thing was we just found a way to win,” Mitchell said. “It was ugly and I didn’t shoot the ball well. We made a few mistakes defensively and a bunch of mistakes offensively, as we were kind of stagnant.”

Mike Conley scored 26 points and Joe Ingles was big off the bench, adding 20 points of his own. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 30 points.

The final score doesn’t tell the full story as the Jazz took the game over late to top the Kings. There were 17 lead changes in the game, with Sacramento holding onto a 105-104 lead with off of a Harrison Barnes dunk with 6:05 to go in the game.

That would be their last lead of the game as the Jazz outscored the Kings 24-7 down the stretch to extend their home winning streak to 24 games.

Utah will be back at home on April 12th, to take on the Washington Wizards.