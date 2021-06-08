Donovan Mitchell scores 45 as Jazz take Game 1 over Clippers, 112-109

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2) and Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defend against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With Mike Conley out for Game 1, Donovan Mitchell took over.

Mitchell scored 32 of his 45 points in the second half, as the Utah Jazz took a 1-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Game 2 is Thursday night.

Mitchell made 16 of 30 shots for his fourth 40-point playoff game of his career.

The Clippers had a chance to tie the game at the end, but Marcus Morris’ three-pointer was blocked by Rudy Gobert.

“I kind of faked help and knew they were going to go to Morris,” Gobert said. “So I just tried to contest as best as I could.”

Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 18 points for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Kawhi Leonard scored 23, while Paul George added 20 for the Clippers.

The Jazz struggled out of the gates, missing 21 straight shots at one point, and fell behind 25-18 at the end of the first quarter.

“We came out flat, we were rushing shots,” Gobert said. “We knew that in the second half, Donovan was gonna come out aggressive. He did a great job not settling for jump shots, but attacking them.”

The Clippers went on a 22-2 run to extend its lead to 60-47 at the half before Mitchell led a furious third quarter rally. Mitchell scored 10 points in the first 2:17 of the quarter as the Jazz came all the way back to tie the game at 79 headed to the fourth.

Utah took the lead for good on a 21-9 run bookended by 3-pointers from Bogdanovic. His second one gave the Jazz a 103-93 lead with 5:22 remaining.

“As the game progressed, we did a good job of talking through some situations,” Snyder said. “That’s always a really good sign when your guys are communicating like that.”

The Clippers rallied to cut the deficit to three, but were thwarted on its final possession.

The Jazz shot 40.7 percent from the field, and were 17 of 50 from 3-point range. The Jazz held the Clippers to 42.4 percent shooting.

Royce O’Neale added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Jazz.

For the first time this season, the Jazz opened the entire arena, and 18,000 screaming fans filled Vivint Arena.