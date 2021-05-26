Donovan Mitchell scores 25 points in long anticipated return, as Jazz even series against Memphis, 141-129

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) defends during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Turns out, Donovan Mitchell makes a difference.

In his first game since April 16th, the Jazz All-Star guard scored 25 points in 26 minutes as Utah evened their playoff series with Memphis at a game a piece with a 141-129 victory at Vivint Arena Wednesday night.

Mitchell, who had been sidelined with a sprained ankle, missed the final 16 games of the regular season and Utah’s game one loss to the Grizzlies.

But Mitchell made his first shot, a three-pointer, and ended up sinking eight of 19 shots from the field as the Jazz put on an offensive show.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Mike Conley added 20 points. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points, Jordan Clarkson added 16, while Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale each poured in 14 points.

The Jazz, who made just 25 percent of its three-pointers in the first game of the series, connected on 19 of 39 shots from beyond the arc, and made 54.4 percent from the field overall.

Utah built a 74-54 lead at the half, before Memphis came out in the third quarter and scored on its first 15 possessions to cut the Jazz lead down to two.

But the Jazz turned it on again in the fourth quarter, putting up 38 points to end a four-game playoff losing streak dating back to last season.

Ja Morant was sensational for the Grizzlies, scoring 47 points and dishing out seven assists. Dillon Brooks added 23 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 18 despite battling foul trouble.

Game 3 is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Memphis.