Donovan Mitchell scores 22 points in Jazz preseason loss to Sacramento

Kings score 78 points in first half as Jazz lose third straight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – While the Jazz are learning to incorporate their new players, Donovan Mitchell continues to tear it up in the preseason.

Mitchell scored 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting, but the Jazz dropped their third straight preseason game, losing to Sacramento, 128-115.

The Kings scored 78 points in the first half, and pulled away for the victory. The Jazz have given up an average of 130 points per game in their three preseason games against NBA teams.

“I think our focus has to be on continuing to improve defensively,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “We didn’t shoot it very well tonight from three but we managed to score some anyway. I think that end of the floor can take care of itself in many respects. You talk about a team ‘gelling’ we kind of think of chemistry in offense. The same is true on the defensive end; guys figuring out how we need to play in order to be good.”

The Kings finished with 24 fast break points.

Rudy Gobert scored 17 points, while Joe Ingles and Jeff Green each added 12.

Mike Conley had 6 points and 6 assists in 25 minutes of action.

Emmanuel Mudiay saw his first action of the preseason, and the newly acquired point guard scored 8 points in 17 minutes.

Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 23 points, including a 40-footer at the halftime buzzer.

The Jazz wrap up the preseason Wednesday night at home against Portland before tipping off the regular season October 23rd against Oklahoma City.