Donovan Mitchell ruled out of NBA All-Star Game with upper respiratory illness

CLEVELAND (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game because of an upper respiratory illness.

“It is a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star,” Mitchell said in a statement released Sunday. “Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related). The entire NBA All-Star Weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans and the sport I am blessed to play. I’m focused on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can’t wait to see the game later today.”

Mitchell and Jazz center Rudy Gobert had been selected as reserves for the third straight year.

Mitchell was one of the first players to test positive for Covid in March, 2020, but this is apparently a non-Covid illness.

Mitchell, who is averaging 25.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, missed eight games last month because of a concussion.

The Jazz return to action February 25th at home against Dallas.