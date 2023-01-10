SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After five years in Utah, Donovan Mitchell is about to play his first game against the Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Jazz Tuesday night, and Mitchell is hoping for a warm reception from the fans.

“I don’t know,” Mitchell said when asked what he thought the reaction will be. “We did a lot of great things there. Obviously we didn’t accomplish our end goal. I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers. I may get booed, I may get cheered. I was there for five years, but understanding that, it was a lot of great memories.”

Mitchell led the Jazz to the playoffs in all five of his seasons with the Jazz, and made the NBA All-Stare Game three times. Mike Conley spent three seasons playing alongside Mitchell, and expects ovations for one of the greatest Jazz players ever.

“I think it should overwhelmingly be a positive, warm vibe from everybody,” said Conley. “Because what he’s done and what he’s still doing for this state, the city, the community, he has meant so much to so many different people and has changed so many people’s lives outside of the game.”

It was outside the game that may have ruffled some Jazz fans’ feathers. Mitchell wasn’t afraid to comment on Black Lives Matter protests, Critical Race Theory or the death of Izzy Tichenor, and Conley says that took courage.

“It takes a lot to stand for something that a lot of people might disagree on,” Conley said. “Or maybe they’ll never watch you again, or maybe they’ll never be a fan again. You have to be prepared for that kind of a response. His intent is purely positive.”

Mitchell said an interview last week that living in Utah was at times “draining.”

Conley and Mitchell are still good friends, and Donovan Mitchell even joked about the Jazz fast start.

“He’s calling me after every win and every game, joking about stuff,” Conley said. “You should have heard him after the few first weeks. He was like, ‘I knew I was the problem. I knew I was the problem.’ I’m sure we’re going to be laughing and joking pregame, and fighting in the middle of the game.”

While the Jazz certainly have benefited from the trade that brought Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji plus three first round picks to Utah, Mitchell is having an MVP type season. He is averaging a career-high 28 points, and just put up 71 points last week against Chicago.

“He’s been incredible this year,” Conley said. “Obviously he has developed something else in his game. He has become the leader we always thought he could be.”

“At the end of the day, they’re playing well,” Mitchell said about the Jazz. “Lauri is playing out of his mind. They’ve got a great group over there, a great group of coaches, and for me, it’s just we’ve got to get another win on the road.”