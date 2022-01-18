Donovan Mitchell enters NBA concussion protocol

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The Lakers won 101-95. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Just when the Jazz were starting to get players back from the NBA Covid protocols, Donovan Mitchell has entered the league’s concussion protocol.

Mitchell got hit the face just before halftime while defending Russell Westbrook in Monday’s 101-95 loss to the Lakers. Mitchell remained in the game, but finished 0 for 8 in three-point attempts.

Donovan Mitchell suffered a concussion on this play defending Russell Westbrook last night and will not play tomorrow against Houston. pic.twitter.com/nKbrUB5LOz — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) January 19, 2022

Mitchell finished with 13 points on 6 of 19 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Mitchell is listed as out for Wednesday’s home game against Houston. His status for Friday’s game against Detroit is unknown.

Mitchell, hoping to make his third consecutive NBA All-Star Game, is averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Hassan Whiteside is the last Jazz player currently in the NBA health and safety protocols.