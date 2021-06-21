Donovan Mitchell declines invite to play in Tokyo Olympics

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell gestures during the first half in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has taken his name out of the pool of possible players for the Summer Olympics next month in Tokyo.

Mitchell will continue to rehab from an ankle injury he battled through in the playoffs, and will concentrate on getting ready for the start of next season.

Mitchell played for the 2019 USA World Cup Team that finished in seventh place. He started eight games and averaged 17.4 points per game for Team USA.

After getting an invitation to join Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has declined the opportunity, sources tell ESPN. Instead, Mitchell will use the time to recover and rehab from his right ankle injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

This past season, Mitchell averaged a career-high 26.4 points per game for the Jazz. He missed the final 16 games of the regular season and first game of the playoffs after suffering an ankle injury.

Mitchell returned for Game 2 against Memphis, and proceeded to average 32.3 points and 5.5 assists in the postseason against the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Jazz still could have as many as four Olympians competing in Tokyo. Joe Ingles will play for Australia, Bojan Bogdanovic for Croatia and Rudy Gobert for France. Mike Conley said that if he receives an invite, he will try to play for Team USA.