Donovan Mitchell clears NBA concussion protocol

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shouts from the bench in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell is finally back.

After missing the last eight games while in the NBA concussion protocol, Mitchell has been cleared to return and will be available to play Friday against Brooklyn.

*Donovan Mitchell has officially cleared the NBA concussion protocol* — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 3, 2022

Since suffering a concussion in a loss to the Lakers on January 17th, the Jazz have gone 2-6 without their all-star guard.

Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points and 5.2 assists per game this season, while shooting a career-best 45 percent from the field.

Rudy Gobert, who has missed the last five games with a calf injury, is still out, but hopes to return sometime next week.