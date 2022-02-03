Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert make NBA All-Star Game for third straight year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the third straight year, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are going to the NBA All-Star Game.

Mitchell and Gobert were both selected to be Western Conference reserves on Thursday.

Mitchell, who will return to the court after missing the last eight games while in the NBA concussion protocol, is averaging 25.5 points and 5.2 assists per game in 40 games this season. He is also shooting a career-best 45 percent from the field.

Mitchell was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December, the first Jazz player to be named Player of the Month since Deron Williams in 2010.

Gobert, who has missed the last five games with a calf injury and remains out, is having a career year. Gobert is averaging 16.0 points and and NBA-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. Gobert also leads the league in field goal percentage at 70.7 percent. All three of those numbers are career highs.

Gobert, a 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is also averaging 2.3 blocks per game this season. He leads the NBA in screen assists per game (6.6) and slam dunks (147) and is second in shots contested per contest (13.4).

Gobert and Mitchell are the 13th and 14th Jazz players to be selected as All-Stars, along with Carlos Boozer (2007-08), Adrian Dantley (1980-82, ’84-86), Mark Eaton (1989), Rickey Green (1984), Gordon Hayward (2017), Andrei Kirilenko (2004), Karl Malone (1988-98, 2000-02), Pete Maravich (1977-79), Mehmet Okur (2007), Len “Truck” Robinson (1978), John Stockton (1989-97, 2000) and Deron Williams (2010, 2011). They become the fifth and sixth players to represent the Jazz at least three times in an All-Star Game (Adrian Dantley – 6x, Karl Malone – 14x, Pete Maravich – 3x and John Stockton – 11x).

The NBA All-Star Game will be played February 20th in Cleveland. The All-Star Game comes to Salt Lake City in 2023.

The Jazz (31-21) return to the court Friday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.