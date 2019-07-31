Donnie Tillman transfers from Utah to UNLV

Tillman was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Donnie Tillman is transferring from Utah to UNLV.

Tillman announced two months that he was leaving Utah to be with his ailing mother. Donna Hodge recently had and undisclosed surgery, which Tillman announced on Twitter “went well.”

Hodge moved Tillman from Detroit to Las Vegas five years ago, so Tillman could attend Findlay Prep.

Tillman may not have to sit out the 2019-20 season, as the NCAA allows waivers for immediate eligibility when family needs are judged to have motivated the move.

Tillman will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Runnin’ Rebels.

Tillman played two seasons with the Utes with his best season coming as a sophomore when he averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

After beginning the season as a starter, Tillman was taken out of the starting lineup by head coach Larry Krystkowiak after Tillman was late to meetings. But Tillman thrived coming off the bench, earning the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Tillman joins former Utah assistant DeMarlo Slocum, who left the Utes after eight seasons to join the Runnin’ Rebels staff.

Tillman is the second Utah player from last year’s team to transfer, joining center Jayce Johnson, who left for Marquette.