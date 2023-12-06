DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) – Luka Doncic made NBA history, and the Jazz tied its biggest blowout loss in Utah history.

Doncic became the first player ever to record a 25-point triple-double in the first half, finishing with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in playing only three quarters, as the Dallas Mavericks crushed the Jazz, 147-97.

For the Jazz, it matched the franchise’s second-worst loss behind only a 56-point defeat to Milwaukee (158-102) in March 1979 when the team was in New Orleans.

The Jazz also lost by 50 to Dallas in November of 2018, 118-68.

“That was an absolutely horrendous performance from start to finish,” a frustrated Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “That was a masterpiece of dogsh**. I really don’t know how to describe that game. It seemed like the Mavericks were moving at a different pace than we were from start to finish.”

Ochai Agbaji led the Jazz with 21 points. Utah played without top scorers Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. Markkanen, also its leading rebounder, has a hamstring injury and has missed six consecutive games. Clarkson sat out for the fourth time in five games with an injured thigh.

The Jazz have the most road losses in the NBA this season with 10 in 11 games.

Doncic had his 60th career triple-double to move past Larry Bird and into sole possession of ninth place overall on the career list.

“Pretty amazing,” said Doncic, who sported a thin headband for the first time only days after becoming a first-time father. “I don’t know what to say, honestly. We all know who Larry Bird was, so it’s pretty special.”

Doncic shot 14 of 25 from the floor, 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. He played 32 minutes, slightly above his per-game average.

“Luka set the tone with that, knocking down shot after shot after shot … after shot after shot after shot,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said. “I thought he was going to go 50-20-20.”

Doncic went into the final 1:30 of the second quarter with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He grabbed a rebound with 1:11 left following a missed free throw by Keonte George. Twelve seconds later, he lofted a pass inside to Dereck Lively II, whose dunk produced his 10th assist.

With real-time statistics for players on the court displayed on the American Airlines Center video boards, the crowd was following Doncic’s progress and erupted in cheers following Lively’s dunk. It was the first 25-point first-half triple-double in NBA history.

Doncic admitted he, too, was aware of his numbers in the half’s closing minutes.

“I was going for the (assist on the) last field goal, and the assist,” he said.

It was the Mavericks’ highest-scoring game this season and two points short of their highest-scoring game ever in regulation.

Dallas’ 52-point lead in the closing minutes was one point short of the franchise record set in November 2014 in a 123-70 win over Philadelphia. The Mavericks shot a season-best 55.4% from the floor.

They went into play leading the NBA averaging 15.9 3-pointers per game and hit 22 on 49 attempts.

Doncic finished the first half shooting 10 of 17 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3-point distance in 20 minutes.

Doncic’s 60 triple-doubles have come in 349 regular-season games. Bird played 897.

Kyrie Irving had 26 points for Dallas. The Mavericks lost their previous two games, both at home, while missing one of their star guards: Doncic (Friday vs. Memphis, birth of child) and Irving (Saturday vs. Oklahoma City, foot injury).

The game was added to the schedule last week after both teams were eliminated from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. Each team came in following three days off.

The Jazz nexzt host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.