Dodgers icon, Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, has died. He was 93.
The Dodgers said Friday that he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, California. Resuscitation attempts were made en route to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Lasorda had a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 1996 that ended his managerial career.
He spent the last 14 years with the Dodgers as special adviser to the chairman.
Latest Stories
- North Salt Lake man with prior convictions sentenced to federal prison for possessing child porn
- Ogden man sentenced for trafficking meth from camper in Montana
- Gov. Cox launches executive order, announces vaccination rollout for teachers and elderly Utahns
- Rioter photographed in Pelosi’s office turns himself in, now in FBI custody
- UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Total case count surpasses 300,000