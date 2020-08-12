Dixie State postpones 2020 football season

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dixie State University is postponing its 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the Trailblazers will have to wait a little longer to make their NCAA Division I debut.

Dixie State University Athletics announced on Wednesday that the 2020 football season will be postponed until the spring semester because of the pandemic’s “effects on the intercollegiate athletics landscape and the nation as a whole.”

“As difficult as a decision like this is, it is the right call,” said DSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Boothe. “There are so many factors involved, but our top priority that we cannot waiver on is the health and well-being of our student-athletes.

The Trailblazers were slated to begin the season at in-state rival Southern Utah in Cedar City on Sept. 5. However, with other postponement announcements made by the Big Sky, Missouri Valley Football, and other conferences, DSU officials decided to delay the start of the football season to this upcoming spring.

“As time has gone by, our options to play have dwindled, despite our university leaders best efforts otherwise,” Head Football Coach Paul Peterson said.

Peterson said he’s proud of his student athletes have responded to the uncertain circumstances.

“They bought into the prospect of playing and stayed positive, worked tremendously hard, and prepared for a season that we all wish we could play,” Peterson said.

Dixie State officially became an independent NCAA Division I FCS member this past July 1, when the Trailblazer Athletic program joined the Western Athletic Conference which does not sponsor football.

The Trailblazers were slated to play 11 games in their FCS debut season, four of which were on the road against Big Sky opponents, including SUU and fellow in-state school Weber State.