Dixie State football coach Paul Peterson joins Real Sports Live

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Dixie State head football coach Paul Peterson joined Real Sports Live to discuss some exciting times in the athletic department,

The Trailblazers are moving to Division-1 in 2020, and will compete as an FCS independent in football, while all other sports will compete in the Western Athletic Conference.

Peterson spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Snow College, where he compiled a record of 18-4. Peterson has also coached at Southern Utah, Sacramento State, and was a graduate assistant at BYU under Bronco Mendenhall.

As a player, Peterson played quarterback at Boston College, leading the Golden Eagles to a 12-2 record as a starter.

The Trailblazers are coming off a 7-4 season, and return leading rusher Sei-J Lauago, who rushed for 820 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

Former BYU quarterback Kody Wilstead will compete for the starting job.

The Trailblazers open the 2019 season September 7th at home against Colorado State-Pueblo.

