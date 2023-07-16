Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

Sandy, UT – Saturday July 15, 2023: MLS. New York Red Bull vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Real Salt Lake freight train keeps on rolling.

Diego Luna scored two goals, as RSL moved up in to a tie for second place in the Western Conference with a dominating 3-1 victory over New York Saturday night at America First Field.

Jefferson Savarino added a team-leading sixth goal of the season as Real Salt Lake improved to 10-7-7 on the year.

Real Salt Lake is now on a 9-match MLS unbeaten streak. They haven’t lost a game since May 31, going 6-0-3 over that span.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about with Luna is getting in the box,” said head coach Pablo Mastroeni. “You’re not going to score goals unless you’re in there.”

“I think it’s up there, “said Luna when asked where this ranks in his young career. “Especially scoring my first goal at home, and getting two of them to help the team win. It was definitely an exciting thing.”

RSL tallied seven goals over their last two home matches, garnering a victory against Orlando City in addition to Saturday’s.

New York (6-9-8, 26 points) never got on track after giving up a goal before the match was three minutes old. The Red Bulls have won just one road match this season.

RSL’s defense held New York in check. Frankie Amaya got the Red Bulls on the board late, but New York never seriously threatened the Utah club.

Real Salt Lake wasted no time putting New York in a hole, as Luna blasted home a shot with his right foot in the second minute. Savarino sent a cross over to Luna, who was outside of the top of the 6-yard box. Luna had an unobstructed look at the goalmouth and made the most of his opportunity.

New York struggled to create any meaningful scoring chances before halftime. RSL had a 6-4 edge in total shots during the first 45 minutes — allowing zero shots on frame — and controlled possession 59 percent of the time.

Luna picked up the brace in the 53rd minute when he chipped a ball over Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Cornel’s head. The RSL midfielder fished the ball out of the midst of four New York players and laid it off to Danny Musovski. Musovski then fed it back to Luna in the center of the box on a give-and-go and Luna sent it into the back of the net.

Amaya pulled a goal back for New York in the 80th minute after redirecting a pass from Kyle Duncan past Zac MacMath. The Red Bulls’ comeback hopes were quickly snuffed out.

Savarino scored an insurance goal for Real Salt Lake less than a minute later, curling a long ball inside the far post past a diving Coronel.

“It was a really good performance from the guys,” said Mastroeni. “We’ve just got to keep going.”

Real Salt Lake and LAFC now have 37 points points, behind only St. Louis (41 points) atop the Western Conference standings.

RSL now begins League Cup play at home July 22 against the Seattle Sounders.