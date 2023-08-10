LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Out of 363 Division I universities across the nation, only about 11 percent of athletic directors are women. Utah State hired its first female AD this past week in Diana Sabau, who held her introductory press conference Thursday.

“I’m honored and I’m humbled to be a part of Aggie Nation,” Sabau said. “Thank you for your trust and your belief, because together we will build USU athletics.”

Before serving as deputy commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, Sabau worked for four years at Ohio State University, and doesn’t have any connection to the Beehive state.

“I don’t have any ties to Utah State,” Sabau said. “But that’s what makes it even that more important and that more special because as I got more connected, I drove in last Friday and I started to feel it. I started to feel the respect and the tradition. There is a sense of pride that is unmatched.”

It is a tumultuous time in college athletics with all the conference movement. But the Mountain West is in pretty good shape, as they may look to add some left behind Pac-12 schools in Oregon State and Washington State.

“I have not received my crystal ball yet, and I’m still in transit,” Sabau said. “But I can assure you our university presidents are in alignment. We are looking at all options and everything is on the table. Obviously it is changing daily, but the Mountain West is a strong brand.”

Saybo inherits a successful football coach in Blake Anderson and a new men’s basketball coach in Danny Sprinkle. She has been impressed with the USU facilities, and vows to support the student-athletes.

“Utah State athletics has a strong foundation, and I can’t wait to be a part of how we elevate that and show the world that we are Aggies,” she said. “Go Aggies!”

Sabau takes over for John Hartwell, who resigned in November to become the athletic director at Louisiana Tech. Jerry Bovee, who had been the interim AD, will remain on the Utah State staff.