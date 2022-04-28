LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Devin Lloyd became the ninth University of Utah football player ever drafted in the first round, when he was taken with the 27th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is the highest drafted linebacker in Utah history.

Lloyd is coming off a spectacular senior season, when he won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named a 1st team All-American.

Lloyd had 111 tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions and two pick-6’s in 2021, as the Utes won their first ever Pac-12 Championship.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has called Lloyd one of the greatest defensive players he has ever coached.

Lloyd could have entered the NFL Draft after a Covid-shortened 2020 season, but wanted to bring Utah its first ever Pac-12 title and get to the Rose Bowl.

Lloyd was also instrumental in helping the team deal with the two tragic deaths of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

Lloyd is the first Utah player to be selected in the first round since Garett Bolles was taken by Denver in 2017.