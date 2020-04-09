Devin Kaufusi transferring from BYU to Utah

Kaufusi played two seasons with Cougars, recording 15 tackles and one sack

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Kaufusi name is almost synonymous with BYU football.

But on Wednesday, defensive end Devin Kaufusi announced on Twitter that he is transferring from BYU to arch rival Utah.

Pleased to announce that I have officially committed to the University of Utah. There I will further my football career and education. Thank you @CoachPowell99 @UtahCoachWhitt @SafetyPride @Utah_Football UTAH MAN AM I💯 pic.twitter.com/HjTcNwabba — Devin Kaufusi (@devskaufusi) April 8, 2020

Kaufusi’s two older brothers Bronson and Corbin both played at BYU, while his cousins Jackson and Isaiah are currently on the BYU roster. His father, Steve, also played in Provo and was a long-time assistant coach with the Cougars.

But Kaufusi felt it was time to break ranks and decided to transfer to Utah.

Kaufusi said at the end of BYU spring practice that he was entering the transfer portal after playing two seasons with the Cougars.

Kaufusi played in 13 games total, recording 15 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

If the NCAA does not change its transfer rules, Kaufusi will have to sit out the 2020 season before suiting up for the Utes. However, there is talk the NCAA will allow first-time transfers to play right away.

Utah lost three starters from last year’s defensive line to graduation in Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini. Utah signed two four-star defensive end recruits in Corner Canyon High’s Van Fillinger and Juan Diego High’s Xavier Carlton.

Kaufusi is the not the first player to cross rivalry lines this off-season. Utah running back Devontae Henry-Cole left the Utes after the 2019 season and is expected to compete for the starting job at BYU in 2020.