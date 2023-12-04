SALT LAKE CITH (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s leading receiver DeVaughn Vele is forgoing his final year of eligibility and will enter the NFL Draft.

Vele made the announcement on social media on Sunday, thanking Utah fans.

“To the fans, coaches and especially my teammates, thank you for making my Utah college experience so memorable and giving me the chance to play this amazing sport…With that being said, I am excited for the next chapter in my life and will pursue my dream by entering the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Vele led Utah with 43 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns this season, while catching passes from backup quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson.

After a slow start this season, Vele finished strong, catching 28 passes over his final four games, forr 392 yars and three scores.

Vele, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver from San Diego, had his best season in 2022, when he caught 55 passes for 655 yards and five touchdowns in helping the Utes win their second straight Pac-12 Championship.

Since arriving on campus in 2019 as a walk-on, Vele amassed 123 total receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns.

Vele will not play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Northwestern on December 23rd as he prepares for the NFL Draft, which will be held April 25-27.

Vele is the first current player to declare for the NFL Draft. Quarterback Cam Rising, linebacker Levani Damuni and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn all decided to return to Utah for the 2024 season.

Quarterback Nate Johnson is one of ten Utes that decided to enter the transfer portal.