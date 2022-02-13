Despite career-night from Branden Carlson, Utes lose to Colorado, 81-76

BOULDER, Col. (ABC4 Sports) – Branden Carlson’s career-high 25 points was not enough as the Utes basketball team lost to Colorado Saturday night, 81-76.

Jabari Walker scored 11 straight Colorado points in the final five minutes to push his team into the lead and Tristan da Silva added four straight free throws as the Buffaloes held off Utah for an 81-76 win on Saturday night.

Rollie Worster’s trey with 10:36 remaining put Utah in front, 59-49, but KJ Simpson scored at the basket and Nique Clifford hit from behind the arc to halve the Colorado deficit. Marco Anthony hit a jumper, but Simpson again scored at the basket and Keeshawn Barthelemy hit from deep to get the Buffs within two, 61-59, with 7:23 left.

Walker finished with a double-double, combining 22 points with 13 rebounds to lead Colorado (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12). Evan Battey contributed 16 points and Barthelemy and da Silva each added 14.

Anthony finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Gabe Madsen added 14 points and Worster contributed 12.

Carlson had a hot start to the game, scorings six-straight points before going 4-for-5 from the field to give Utah the 10-7 lead at the 14:10 media break. Lazar Stefanovic then scored his second-straight basket when Riley Battin backed his man down on the far block to draw the secondary defender and found a wide open Stefanovic cutting to the rack for the 14-10 edge.

The Carlson clinic continued as the 7-0 center scored 10 of the next 11 points for Utah, including back-to-back 3-pointers to force a CU timeout (8:14) with Utah ahead 25-14. A scoring drought by the Utes (9-16, 2-13 Pac-12) then saw Colorado mount a comeback and get within 36-33 of Utah at the half. Carlson finished the first 20 minutes of action tying his career-high with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting – including 2-of-3 from down range.

The second frame started out with none other than Carlson with a nice hook in the paint before Gabe Madsen went off from 3-point range, knocking down 3-of-4 to force another Colorado timeout (15:43). The Buffs (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12) slowly crept back and made it a one possession game by the 11:56 timeout with Utah on top just 54-47. Colorado forced a Utah timeout at the 9:34 mark after a 3-pointer from K.J. Simpson cut Utah’s lead back down to 59-54.

The offensive surge for CU continued to attack the Utah defense and got the foul line several times to take a 66-65 lead after Jabari Walker hit the fourth-straight free-throw for the Buffs before Rollie Worster converted on a beautiful reverse lay-up. However, a lay-up by Walker on the other end saw Utah trail 68-67 heading into the final media time out (3:33).

Colorado then went on a 6-0 before to go up 73-67 to hold a two-possession lead against the Utes before a huge bucket from Anthony with 28 seconds left made it 75-73. With the clock winding down in those last 28 ticks, CU went 6-of-6 from the line and 18-of-20 in the second half to seal the victory against Utah.

Utah next plays at Stanford Thursday.