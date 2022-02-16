Despite 37 points from Donovan Mitchell, Jazz lose to Lakers, 106-101

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are going to have a bitter taste in their mouths going into the NBA All-Star break.

Despite 37 points from Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz could not hold a 14-point third quarter lead against the Los Angeles Lakers, and saw its six-game winning streak come to an end with a 106-101 loss.

LeBron James poured in 33 points, including 10 in a row down the stretch. James hit a three-pointer with just under three minutes left to tie the game at 94. He added a dunk and another three-pointer to give the Lakers a 99-96 lead with 1:24 to play.

After Bojan Bogdanovic cut the lead to 100-99 with 38 seconds left, rookie Austin Reeves hit a dagger 3-ball to seal the game for the Lakers.

Lakers star center Anthony Davis scored 17 points in the first half before suffering a gruesome ankle injury, and did not return. X-rays were negative and Davis will be re-evaluated after the break.

Mitchell scored 26 of his 37 points in the first half, as the Jazz took a seven-point lead into the third quarter. Royce O’Neale scored all 10 of his points in the third as the Jazz led 75-61 with 3:35 left in the quarter.

But just like they did last month in L.A. against the Jazz, the Lakers dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 35-22.

Rudy Gobert struggled in his second game back after missing nine games with a calf injury. Gobert took just three shots and scored five points in 28 minutes of action.

Bogdanovic finished with 15 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 13 points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook had 17 points for the Lakers, while Malik Monk scored 13.

The Jazz go into the All-Star break with a record of 36-21 in fourth place in the Western Conference. Utah will resume action February 25th at home against Dallas.