ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Desert Hills High football team capped a busy day of state championship game, winning the 4A title over Crimson Cliffs, 30-14.

Leading 9-0 at the half, the Thunder scored 21 second half points, highlighted by a 90-yard kickoff return by Cyrus Polu. Beau Wall and Tydon Morris added short touchdown runs for Desert Hills, who won its first state title since 2017.

In the 3A championship game, Morgan capped a perfect 13-0 season with a dominating 55-3 victory over previously unbeaten Juab. Nick Despain threw for 361 yards and six touchdown passes for the Trojans, while Tate Nelson, Gavin Turner and Josh Criddle each caught two touchdowns.

Shaun Moore and Gunnar Lish added touchdown runs for Morgan, scored 55 unanswered points after the Wasps opened the game with a field goal. The Trojans, who had last the previous two 3A championship games, is back on top for the first time since 2019.

San Juan also completed an undefeated season with a 41-21 victory over Beaver in the 2A title game. Parker Snyder rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns, and threw for 158 yards and two more TD’s, as the Broncos capped a 13-0 season with its 25th straight win.

Collin Baker and Zach Conway each caught touchdown passes for San Juan as the Broncos repeated as 2A champions.

Parker capped an incredible season with 59 total touchdowns, 46 through the air and 12 on the ground.

In the 1A championship game, Layton Christian won its first ever state title, beating Kanab, 55-19. Jose Ribeiro threw three touchdown passes, two to Malik Johnson. Johnson also had a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown for the Eagles.

Jessaia Giatras led the way on the ground for the Eagles with 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Manu Vaitaki also had two rushing touchdowns for Layton Christian.