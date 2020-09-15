What it was like at a Broncos game without fans: The sights and sounds

Socially distanced friends and family of players watch the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans, behind cut-outs of fans, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos’ season began with a game unlike any played before at Empower Field at Mile High.

No fans were in the stadium. Where more than 75,000 people usually sit, a small number of friends and family along cut-outs of fans could be seen.

While 5,700 fans will be allowed in for Week 3, Monday night’s game was unique.

Before kickoff, fireworks were set off, but empty seats could be seen from outside the stadium.

Elsewhere outside Empower Field, parking lots that would normally be filled with cars and tailgaters were just open pavement.

Empty parking lots outside Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 14, 2020 (Alex Rose/FOX31)

When Noah Fant scored the first touchdown of the season, cheerleaders – along with mascots Miles and Thunder – celebrated outside. With no music blaring, you could hear the Pom Poms and each clap of Miles’ hands.

While viewers watching Monday Night Football on TV heard crowd noise, a quick glance around the stadium was a reminder that the audio was being pumped in.

Empty seats as the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans players begin to warm up Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Before the game began, one of two skydivers landed – without cheering fans – in the same area outside the stadium that the cheerleaders later celebrated in.

While the number of fans will be slightly increasing, most of these seats will remain empty on game day. “Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different this year,” Broncos VP Brittany Bowlen said when announcing plans.

The Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans take the field in an empty stadium, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)