Watch Live at 12:30: Orange and Blue Report – Week 1 Preview

DENVER (KDVR) – Professional football is back tonight, and while we didn’t miss any regular season NFL games, the lack of a preseason has left a hole that many people can’t wait to fill with touchdowns, extra points and commercials.

Week 1 kicks off tonight with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. There’s a full slate of games Sunday, and the Broncos season begins Monday night when the Tennessee Titans come to Denver.

At 12:30, the Orange and Blue Report is helping you get ready for Week 1, reviewing the offseason and looking at what is in store for the Broncos over the next 17 weeks. Watch live here and in the FOX31 News app.