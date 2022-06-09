DENVER (KDVR) — The new ownership group for the Denver Broncos is reportedly talking to Peyton Manning about a potential role within the organization.

The Broncos confirmed the Walton-Penner family has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team for a roughly $4.5 billion price tag. The ownership group will have several priorities once the sale is complete, including the future of Empower Field at Mile High.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s sources, the ownership group “has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise.”

Broncos insider for KOA News Radio Benjamin Albright was first to report the ownership group’s interest in adding Manning in some capacity.