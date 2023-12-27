DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have two games left this season and a complicated road to the playoffs, but a new report says they may be throwing in the towel.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on Twitter that the Broncos may be benching quarterback Russell Wilson.

This would mean Jarrett Stidham, the only other quarterback on the team’s roster as of Dec. 27, would likely be starting in those games.

Stidham, 27, played for the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Broncos this season. While he hasn’t played in the regular season here in Denver, he has been in 13 career games with a completion percentage of 58.8%. However, he’s thrown more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (six) during those appearances.

Rapoport’s tweet indicated the Broncos may be benching Wilson as a way to save money. If he is released or traded by the team before March of 2024 then his 2025 salary is not vested. However, Rapoport says, “if he suffered a serious injury, it would complicate matters.”

The report comes after the Broncos lost at home to the Patriots despite being 7.5-point favorites. This was the fourth time they’ve lost to an underdog at home this season.

Following Rapoport’s tweet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said coach Sean Payton informed the team that Stidham will start against the Chargers.

“Denver is looking to spark its offense and see what it has in Stidham,” Shefter said.

If the Broncos are to make the playoffs, they will need to beat the Chargers at Empower Field this week and the Raiders next week in Las Vegas, while hoping the Kansas City Chiefs lose their final two games.

The New York Times playoff predictor has the possibility at 6% based on 160,000 simulations.