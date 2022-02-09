Potential multi-billionaire investment group interested in buying Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 31: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos takes the field before the game against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — An investment group that includes a California billionaire is supposedly interested in purchasing the Denver Broncos, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Alec Gores is part of the group with two other partners that Forbes said have a combined net worth of $10 billion. The 69-year-old head of the Beverly Hills-based Gores Group is partnering up with 75-year-old Florida investment giant, Dean Metropoulos and 42-year-old Michigan-based lender Mat Ishbia, the Times reported.

Forbes valued the team at $3.75 billion in 2021, but the Broncos’ solid fan base and the rarity of an NFL team available for sale are expected to bump the selling price up to $4 billion.

The NFL requires the controlling interest to hold 30% of the team’s value, meaning a $1.125 billion investment would be needed for majority ownership.

The team was officially put up for sale at the beginning of February after years of legal maneuvering between Pat Bowlen’s children following his death in 2019. A settlement was reached between the children in January.

The LA Times said a spokesman for Gores declined to make a comment.