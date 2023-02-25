DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton added several new members to his staff, including a few who previously worked with him and the New Orleans Saints.

Payton added 16 coaches including offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and defensive coordinator and former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph.

Broncos offense coaches

Joe Lombardi – offensive coordinator

John Morton – pass game coordinator

Keary Colbert – wide receivers

Declan Doyle – tight ends

Zach Strief – offensive line

With 27 years of coaching experience including 11 years with Payton in New Orleans from 2007-13 and 2016-20, Lombardi brings experience and a fresh outlook. Most recently, he served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator for the last two years. With Lombardi leading the offense from 2021-22, the Chargers ranked third in the NFL in passing yards (276.0 ypg), fifth in total offense (374.8 ypg) and seventh in points per game (25.4 ypg).

Morton previously worked for Payton from 2015-16 as the Saints’ wide receivers coach and in 2006 as an offensive assistant.

This will be Colbert’s first NFL coaching job. He played two games for the Broncos in 2008 during a six-year NFL career.

Doyle spent four seasons as an offensive assistant for the Saints.

Strief spent 12 seasons in New Orleans as an offensive lineman and returned to the team as the assistant offensive line coach in 2021.

Broncos defense coaches

Vance Joseph – defensive coordinator

Marcus Dixon – defensive line

Greg Manusky – inside linebackers

Christian Parker – defensive backs

Michael Wilhoite – outside linebackers

Joseph was the head coach in Denver from 2017 to 2018. Most recently, he was the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for the last four years. Joseph has 18 years of NFL experience and five seasons of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator.

Special teams coaches

Mike Westhoff – assistant head coach

Ben Kotwica – special teams coordinator

Chris Banjo – assistant special teams

Westhoff is returning to the NFL for the first time since being a part of Payton’s New Orleans staff from 2017-18. Westhoff spent 12 years as the special teams coordinator for the New York Jets, 15 years as the Miami Dolphins’ special teams coach from 1986-2000 and three seasons from 1982-84 for the Indianapolis Colts.

Westhoff previously worked with Kotwica for four seasons with the Jets, when Kotwica served as assistant special teams coach.

Strength and conditioning coaches

Dan Dalrymple – head strength and conditioning

Korey Jones – assistant strength and conditioning

Payton has spoken about changes he planned on making soon after he was announced as the Broncos new head coach.

“I know this: the work has started,” Payton said earlier this month. “I kind of use this term, you know, a little bit more anonymous donors this season. Just know that we’re working. But a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things. We’re going to get to work. And ultimately, it’s how we do in the fall.”

Payton also added Paul Kelly as the assistant to the head coach.