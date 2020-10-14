Orange and Blue Report: No starting QB named for Broncos yet

DENVER (KDVR) — It feels a little like deja’vu this week as the Denver Broncos are in familiar territory preparing for the Patriots again. Switch up or not though, a big storyline has been the quarterback situation. Drew Lock is a full go at practice, but a starting quarterback position is still up in the air.

“We’ll take a look at it—obviously we watched it live—we’ll take a look at the video and it will be a decision that we’ll keep evaluating throughout the week. In light of these weird circumstances—Brett got the full week last week for the most part,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

If it’s not Drew Lock, it’s Brett Rypien, but Lock knows he needs to be 100% in order to start on Sunday.

“The biggest thing for me is being able to come out to practice and play clean football. Watching Brett practice last week, it was extremely clean. He knew what he was doing with the ball, he knew his run game checks and he knew everything. It was clean and there were no questions about it,” Lock said. “If I didn’t go out there today, tomorrow and the next day and show that I can do that and be extremely clean like Brett was in practice, then it’s going to be up in their hands as to what they want to do.”

Lock is 24 days removed from his injury, and it’s really spot on from what his original recovery time was supposed to be.

“When it was officially pulled and placed a week later, and that was technically considered our bye week, it reached that exact point where we thought I could be back and be full go while slinging the ball around the yard again,” said Lock.

Lock said his arm feels really good and he was asked about getting hit for the first time post-injury. He’s ready to get it out of the way, and it might happen on Sunday against the Patriots, but it might not.