Orange and Blue Report: Injuries to key players could be major factor for success of Broncos’ season

DENVER (KDVR) – Week 2 did not go as expected for the Denver Broncos, who lost several key players to injuries during the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Starting QB Drew Lock sprained his AC joint in the first quarter and will miss 3-5 weeks, according to head coach Vic Fangio. Additionally, top receiver Courtland Sutton tore his ACL and MCL and will be out for the remainder of the season.

KDVR’s Nick Griffith is looking at the trickle-down effect of these injuries and what they mean for the team moving forward. Watch the full Orange and Blue repot above for more.