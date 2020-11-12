Orange and Blue Report: Early offensive scoring key to win

Denver Broncos

by: Nick Griffith

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday’s Orange and Blue Report, Nick Griffith and Taylor Brooks are breaking down what it will take for the Broncos to come away with a win in Las Vegas. 

It obviously has a lot to do with Denver getting off to a better start offensively as the Broncos currently rank 30th in the NFL in first-half scoring (averaging eight first-half points per game). 

Denver’s defense will also need to come up big in sin city as Derek Carr and the Raiders offense is playing at a high clip over the past several games and are currently on the cusp of cracking the top-10 in almost every major statistical category. 

