Orange and Blue Report: Drew Lock practices, defense critical to containing Dolphins QB

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos were back on the practice field today preparing for the red hot (five-straight wins) Miami Dolphins.

Drew Lock was also back to taking snaps and working in a ‘limited’ fashion today as he tries to recover from bruised ribs and convince Vic Fangio and the coaching staff that he can play through the pain and still be affective.

“We’ll make the decision once we have the good information, based upon how Drew looks, based upon how he’s practicing, feeling; based upon what the trainers and doctors tell us too,” Fangio said.

Meanwhile the Broncos defense will have another big challenge trying to contain rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is vying to become the first QB since Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 to win their first four games in the NFL.